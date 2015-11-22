The Panthers Continue to Roll

The Carolina Panthers continue to roll through the NFL with their tenth win in as many games. Behind five touchdown passes by Cam Newton the Panthers beat up on Washington 44-16. Newton completed 21 of 34 passes for 246 yards and threw TD passes to five different receivers as Carolina stretched its regular-season win streak to 14 games, including eighth straight at home. Newton became the first Carolina quarterback in franchise history to throw four TD passes in the first half as the Panthers jumped out to a 31-14 lead. The 4-6 Redskins have lost nine straight on the road.