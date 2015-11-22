Tony Romo is Back - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

By Brian Winner, Sports Reporter
The Cowboys got Tony Romo back and in doing so got their first victory since he left them seven weeks ago with a broken collarbone. Romo threw for two touchdowns as the Cowboys beat Miami 24-13. The victory gives the Cowboys a record of 3-7 and snapped the team's longest single season losing streak since 1989. The loss by the Dolphins drops them to 4-6 and increased the likelihood they'll miss the playoffs for the seventh year in a row. For the game Romo connected on 18 of 28 passes for 227 yards.

