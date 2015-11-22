Tampa's number one pick ties record

UNDATED (AP) - Tampa Bay's Jameis Winston tied a rookie record with five touchdown passes and Doug Martin ran for 235 yards in the Buccaneers 45-17 win over the Eagles. Winston completed 19 of 29 passes for 246 yards and had four of his TD passes in the first half to four different receivers. He tied Matthew Stafford's rookie mark in the third quarter on an 8-yard toss to his fifth different receiver. Martin had 177 yards in the first half, including runs of 84 and 58 yards. The Bucs have won two straight and are 5-5 while the Eagles, who have dropped two in a row, are 4-6.



