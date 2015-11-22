Colts come back in the final minute

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Adam Vinatieri kicked a 43-yard field goal with 52 seconds remaining as the Colts overcame a pair of two-touchdown deficits to beat the slumping Atlanta Falcons 24-21. With injured Andrew Luck watching from the sidelines veteran quarterback Matt Hasselbeck led the Colts to victory. The defense also did its part as D'Qwell Jackson tied the game with just over 10 minutes remaining on a 6-yard interception return for a touchdown. The loss is Atlanta's fourth in five games after a 5-0 start. The Colts are now 5-5.



(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)