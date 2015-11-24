Hoosiers hang on in paradise

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) - Yogi Ferrell had 22 points and seven assists to lead No. 13 Indiana to an 83-73 victory over St. John's on Tuesday in the consolation round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
Freshman center Thomas Bryant had a career-high 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting for the Hoosiers (4-1), who lost to Wake Forest 82-78 in the closing seconds of their opening-round game.
Indiana will play the winner of the Chaminade-UNLV game for fifth place on Wednesday.
Federico Mussini and Ron Mvouika had 17 points each for the Red Storm (3-2), who played much better than they did in their 92-55 pasting from No. 19 Vanderbilt in the first round.
(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.