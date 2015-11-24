Hoosiers hang on in paradise

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) - Yogi Ferrell had 22 points and seven assists to lead No. 13 Indiana to an 83-73 victory over St. John's on Tuesday in the consolation round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.



Freshman center Thomas Bryant had a career-high 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting for the Hoosiers (4-1), who lost to Wake Forest 82-78 in the closing seconds of their opening-round game.



Indiana will play the winner of the Chaminade-UNLV game for fifth place on Wednesday.



Federico Mussini and Ron Mvouika had 17 points each for the Red Storm (3-2), who played much better than they did in their 92-55 pasting from No. 19 Vanderbilt in the first round.



