Bengals Bounce Back

CINCINNATI (AP) - Andy Dalton threw three touchdown passes - two of them to A.J. Green - and the Cincinnati Bengals ended their brief skid with a 31-7 victory over the St. Louis Rams on Sunday.



After dropping a pair of prime-time games, the Bengals (9-2) were back in sync against a team that struggles to score. The Bengals' 31 points equaled the second-most against St. Louis this season.



The Rams (4-7) have dropped four in a row, in large part because their offense ranks last in the league in passing. Nick Foles returned as the starter and threw three interceptions, including one that Leon Hall returned 19 yards for a touchdown.



Dalton was 20 of 27 for 233 yards with touchdowns of 9 and 18 yards to Green. Tyler Eifert also had his NFL-leading 12th touchdown catch.





