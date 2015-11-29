Colts Roll with Hasselbeck

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Matt Hasselbeck threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns and Adam Vinatieri made four more field goals, leading the Indianapolis Colts to a 25-12 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.



The Colts (6-5) won their third straight to remain tied atop the AFC South with Houston.



Tampa Bay rookie Jameis Winston threw for 245 yards and a touchdown, but was sacked five times - four coming during a second half in which the Bucs were shut out. Winston's team had won two in a row.



Indy took the lead for good on Hasselbeck's 9-yard TD pass to T.Y. Hilton midway through the third quarter. It extended the margin to 19-12 on Vinatieri's fourth field goal.



Hasselbeck and Hilton hooked up again in the fourth for a 3-yard touchdown that made it 25-12.



