Colts Roll with Hasselbeck

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Matt Hasselbeck threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns and Adam Vinatieri made four more field goals, leading the Indianapolis Colts to a 25-12 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
The Colts (6-5) won their third straight to remain tied atop the AFC South with Houston.
Tampa Bay rookie Jameis Winston threw for 245 yards and a touchdown, but was sacked five times - four coming during a second half in which the Bucs were shut out. Winston's team had won two in a row.
Indy took the lead for good on Hasselbeck's 9-yard TD pass to T.Y. Hilton midway through the third quarter. It extended the margin to 19-12 on Vinatieri's fourth field goal.
Hasselbeck and Hilton hooked up again in the fourth for a 3-yard touchdown that made it 25-12.
(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press.)
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.