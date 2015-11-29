UK Women Blowout Jackson St

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Evelyn Akhator had 20 points and 13 rebounds and No. 12 Kentucky held Jackson State to just seven second-half points in a 92-24 victory on Sunday for coach Matthew Mitchell's 200th win with the Wildcats.



It was the fewest points allowed in a half in program history.



Janee Thompson had 15 points and seven assists for Kentucky (6-0) and Makayla Epps added 12 points and nine assists. Taylor Murray set a career-high with 13 points.



Kentucky outscored Jackson State 44-2 in the paint and forced 37 turnovers.



Derica Wiggins led Jackson State (2-2) with 11 points on 3-of-14 shooting. Her 3-pointer with 3:27 left in the third quarter was the only field goal of the second half for the Lady Tigers. They were held to 16 percent shooting (7 of 43).



Keendra Shelton's free throw with 3:41 remaining kept Jackson State from tying Kentucky's record of fewest points allowed (23) in a game.



