Vikings battle for the playoffs

ATLANTA (AP) - Adrian Peterson ran for 158 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Matt Ryan threw two more interceptions, and the Minnesota Vikings beat the slumping Atlanta Falcons 20-10 on Sunday.



Bouncing back from a 30-13 loss to Green Bay, Minnesota (8-3) jumped ahead on Peterson's 1-yard run in the opening quarter, and clinched it when he got loose on a 35-yard scamper down the sideline with 4:15 remaining in the game.

Former Card Teddy Bridgewater controlled the game with 174 yards on 20 of 28 passing attempts as the Vikings battle for playoff positioning.



Atlanta (6-5) has lost five of its past six, including four straight, and is in danger of becoming one of the few teams in NFL history to start 5-0 and miss the playoffs.



Ryan was already facing plenty of scrutiny after throwing three interceptions the previous week against Indianapolis. He was picked off two more times by the Vikings, the second a crucial turnover in the end zone after an apparent go-ahead touchdown was wiped out by a penalty.



