VIDEO: Vehicles mysteriously levitate off street

These vehicles appear to levitate off a street in China. (Source: Youtube/GlobalNewsAZ)

XINGTAI, CHINA (WAVE) - The traffic cameras were rolling at a busy intersection in China when three vehicles spontaneously leaped from the street.

Two vans were traveling toward the camera and a car was going in the opposite direction. The vans hit each other and a car traveling directly behind them.

The video gained worldwide attention after being posted to Youtube.

The buzz surrounding the video was that some mysterious force levitated the vehicles.

The mystery was quickly solved when it became clear on the ground that a sanitation truck had snagged a steel cable that clotheslined the other vehicles.

