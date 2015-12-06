Seahawks handle Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another, Seattle's defense didn't allow a score, and the surging Seahawks won their third straight game Sunday with a 38-7 romp over the Minnesota Vikings.
Doug Baldwin had two touchdowns and 94 yards receiving and Thomas Rawls rushed for 101 yards and a score as the Seahawks (7-5) did whatever they wanted with the ball against an injury-depleted Vikings defense.
NFL rushing leader Adrian Peterson was limited to 18 yards on eight carries, and the Vikings (8-4) needed a 101-yard kickoff return by Cordarrelle Peterson in the third quarter to keep from being blanked.
(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.