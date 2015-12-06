Seahawks handle Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another, Seattle's defense didn't allow a score, and the surging Seahawks won their third straight game Sunday with a 38-7 romp over the Minnesota Vikings.



Doug Baldwin had two touchdowns and 94 yards receiving and Thomas Rawls rushed for 101 yards and a score as the Seahawks (7-5) did whatever they wanted with the ball against an injury-depleted Vikings defense.



NFL rushing leader Adrian Peterson was limited to 18 yards on eight carries, and the Vikings (8-4) needed a 101-yard kickoff return by Cordarrelle Peterson in the third quarter to keep from being blanked.



