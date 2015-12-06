WKU head to South Beach

MIAMI BEACH BOWL: Western Kentucky and South Florida are heading to the Miami Beach Bowl on Dec. 21.



Western Kentucky (11-2) won the Conference USA title and features quarterback Brandon Doughty, who leads the nation with 45 touchdown passes this season.



South Florida (8-4) finished on a four-game winning streak, and has a chance for its first nine-win season since 2007. USF has won the last four meetings between the schools, the last of those coming in 2010.

South Florida Head Coach Willie Taggart will be coaching his former team and his alma mater for a chance to win the Miami Beach Bowl.



The game is played at Marlins Park - about a 15-minute drive from Miami Beach. Last season, the bowl debuted with Memphis topping BYU 55-48.