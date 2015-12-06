Kyle Kuric Support

After hearing about his emergency brain cancer a little over a month ago while playing professional basketball over in Europe. Kyle Kuric is recovering from his third surgery very well over in Spain, but still has plenty of support back home.



"Tis the season for giving and what better way than to let one of our beloved know that we still care and we're behind him and care for him," said Danny Mosby.



Danny Mosby and Ron Wilson of Birdgang Brands have come together to create two different shirt designs to help support the former Louisville Card.



Mosby commented, "Once we got wind that he was having surgery we came up with an idea to try to show him how much we loved and appreciated him and then again it was he that suggested that we give partial proceeds to Kids Cancer Alliance and so we just tied it all together."



"Around this time of the year its the holidays and things get tough, so we're just doing our part to give back," said Ron Wilson.



You can help Kyle by going online at wearebirdgang.com or visit Fan Outfitters on Shelbyville Road or at the Paddock Shopping Center.