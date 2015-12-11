Lamar Jackson heads to his first bowl

Louisville freshman quarterback Lamar Jackson is headed to his first bowl game when hte Cards take on Texas A&M, Wednesday December 30th in the Music City Bowl down in Nashville. Lamar is ready for the challenge especially after having an extra month of practice under his belt before they take on the Aggies. "It's exciting because its my first bowl game and coming out of high school I just wanna see what it's like. I was raised by momma and she told me don't be scared of anything, just go out there and think you're the best."