The Colts take a huge loss to the Jags

Blake Bortles threw for three touchdowns and ran for a score - all in the second half - and the Jacksonville Jaguars beat Indianapolis 51-16 on Sunday and ended the Colts' 16-game winning streak in the AFC South.
The Jaguars (5-8) scored on offense, defense and special teams in the same game for the first time since 2011, the franchise's most complete game under third-year coach Gus Bradley.
It helped Jacksonville gain ground in the muddled division, at least on the Colts (6-7).
Indianapolis' division streak was the longest in NFL history. The Colts' previous loss against the AFC South came on Dec. 16, 2012, at Houston.
