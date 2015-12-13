The Colts take a huge loss to the Jags - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The Colts take a huge loss to the Jags

By Brian Winner, Sports Reporter
Blake Bortles threw for three touchdowns and ran for a score - all in the second half - and the Jacksonville Jaguars beat Indianapolis 51-16 on Sunday and ended the Colts' 16-game winning streak in the AFC South.

The Jaguars (5-8) scored on offense, defense and special teams in the same game for the first time since 2011, the franchise's most complete game under third-year coach Gus Bradley.

It helped Jacksonville gain ground in the muddled division, at least on the Colts (6-7).

Indianapolis' division streak was the longest in NFL history. The Colts' previous loss against the AFC South came on Dec. 16, 2012, at Houston.

 

