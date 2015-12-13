The Lady Cards bounce back Sunday

The U of L women came into the season with high expectations but have struggled out of the gate. They lost a lop sided game to rival UK on Thursday 72-54,
but bounced back Sunday after a sluggish start to IUPUI. The Cards were down by 18 at one point in the second half but made a miraculous comeback
winning 70-61. The Cards were led by Briahanna Jackson who finished with 23 points. "We just didn't play our best, we fought back just like I expected, I
believe in my team and we believe in our coaches and what we are doing and we got the win,"said Jackson. "It is going to be a flat out grind, we're going to
have to figure out a way to score points and find a way to get stops," said Head Coach Jeff Walz.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.