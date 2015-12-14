NBA referee comes out after Rondo Suspension - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

NBA referee comes out after Rondo Suspension

By Brian Winner, Sports Reporter
18 year NBA veteran referee, Bill Kennedy, announced he was gay Monday coming shortly after former Kentucky Wildcat Rajon Rondo directed a couple homophobic slurs at him after being ejected in a game on December 3rd.

Bill Kennedy is one the leagues top referees with plenty of experience.

"I am proud to be an NBA referee and I am proud to be a gay man," said Kennedy.

After Kennedy ejected Rondo with consecutive technical fouls in a Kings loss to the Boston Celtics, Rondo defied league protocol to immediately leave the court and began stalking Kennedy, who had retreated to a far sideline of the floor.

The NBA issued a statement Friday saying that he had been punished for "directing a derogatory and offensive term towards a game official and not leaving the court in a timely manner."  

Rondo is suspended for Sacramento's game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday and he will lose $86,300 in game salary for the suspension.

