NBA referee comes out after Rondo Suspension

18 year NBA veteran referee, Bill Kennedy, announced he was gay Monday coming shortly after former Kentucky Wildcat Rajon Rondo directed a couple homophobic slurs at him after being ejected in a game on December 3rd.

Bill Kennedy is one the leagues top referees with plenty of experience.

"I am proud to be an NBA referee and I am proud to be a gay man," said Kennedy.

After Kennedy ejected Rondo with consecutive technical fouls in a Kings loss to the Boston Celtics, Rondo defied league protocol to immediately leave the court and began stalking Kennedy, who had retreated to a far sideline of the floor.

The NBA issued a statement Friday saying that he had been punished for "directing a derogatory and offensive term towards a game official and not leaving the court in a timely manner."

Rondo is suspended for Sacramento's game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday and he will lose $86,300 in game salary for the suspension.