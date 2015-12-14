NBA referee comes out after Rondo Suspension

18 year NBA veteran referee, Bill Kennedy, announced he was gay Monday coming shortly after former Kentucky Wildcat Rajon Rondo directed a couple homophobic slurs at him after being ejected in a game on December 3rd.
Bill Kennedy is one the leagues top referees with plenty of experience.
"I am proud to be an NBA referee and I am proud to be a gay man," said Kennedy.
After Kennedy ejected Rondo with consecutive technical fouls in a Kings loss to the Boston Celtics, Rondo defied league protocol to immediately leave the court and began stalking Kennedy, who had retreated to a far sideline of the floor.
The NBA issued a statement Friday saying that he had been punished for "directing a derogatory and offensive term towards a game official and not leaving the court in a timely manner."
Rondo is suspended for Sacramento's game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday and he will lose $86,300 in game salary for the suspension.
