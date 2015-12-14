Deng Adel is almost ready to play

At some point in the next week Freshman Deng Adel will be back on the court for the Louisville Cardinals.

The freshman started the first two games, but has missed the last 6 with a knee injury.

"To me I feel like I can be back in less than a week, because today just doing my workouts, I can run on the actual treadmill, and I can get off the court and do slides, lateral slides, so it's a just a matter of just getting used to it and hopefully starting individual instruction," said Adel.

"He just brings so much to this team that it's crazy how much we feel his presence missing in practice and in games, so I'm excited for him to get back." said Senior Trey Lewis.