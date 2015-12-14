Former Red gets paid in San Fran

Former Red, Pitcher Johnny Cueto and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a six-year contract, pending a physical.
The Giants said Monday the deal contains a team option for 2022. Under the agreement, Cueto can opt out after the 2017 season and become a free agent again.
A 29-year-old right-hander, Cueto was 11-13 with a 3.44 ERA in 32 starts for Cincinnati and Kansas City, which acquired him in a trade July 26.
He was 4-7 for the Royals in the regular season and 2-1 in the postseason, including a two-hitter that gave Kansas City a 2-0 World Series lead over the New York Mets.
