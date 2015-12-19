Utah upsets Duke in OT

Kyle Kuzma scored 21 points to lead Utah to a 77-75 overtime win over No. 7 Duke in the Ameritas Insurance Classic on Saturday.



Jakob Poeltl had 19 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out with 31 seconds left in OT for Utah, which improved to 9-2.



Duke's Luke Kennard led all scorers with 24 points. But the Blue Devils lost for the second time this season, falling to 9-2.



Utah led 73-67 after Jordan Loveridge made four free throws in a 10-second span. But Kennard brought Duke back, scoring eight points in 16 seconds to cut Utah's lead to 77-75.



Following a turnover by Dakarai Tucker, Duke had a chance to tie, but Brandon Ingram missed a layup and Kuzma grabbed the rebound.



The Utes had the last possession of regulation, but Kuzma missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Kuzma had tied the game 60-60 on a layup with 1:50 left.



