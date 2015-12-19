Louisville knocks off in state rival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Quentin Snider scored 16 points and No. 19 Louisville beat Western Kentucky 78-56 on Saturday.



Trey Lewis scored 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Damion Lee also had 15 points for the Cardinals (9-1).



Chinanu Onuaku had his first double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 rebounds.



Fredrick Edmond led WKU (6-5) with 14 points and eight rebounds.



The Hilltoppers entered the game shooting 40 percent from behind the arc, but missed their first 13 3s and scored a season-low 16 points in the first half. WKU had averaged nine 3-pointers a game, but finished just 2 of 18 (11 percent).



WKU scored more points in the first five minutes of the second half than it did in the first. The Hilltoppers trailed 34-16 at halftime before their 19-8 run cut Louisville's lead to seven with 14:34 to play.



