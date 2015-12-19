Indiana rallied back to beat the Irish

Troy Williams scored 18 points and pulled down 10 rebounds and made some clutch plays down the stretch Saturday as Indiana rallied for an 80-73 victory over Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic.



Indiana (9-3) trailed 56-40 with just over 15 minutes remaining. The Hoosiers also closed the game on a 9-0 run over the final 2:55.



The Hoosiers got back into the game from 3-point range where it hit an even 50 percent of its 20 shots. Yogi Ferrell hit a pull up 3-pointer that tied the game at 71 with 4:09 to play.



Collin Hartman hit two free throws with 57.5 seconds to play to give IU the lead for good at 75-73.



Robert Johnson had 17 points, James Blackmon Jr. had 11 and Thomas Bryant had 10 for Indiana.



Notre Dame (7-3) was led by Bonzie Colson with a career-high 24. V.J. Beachem added 18.



