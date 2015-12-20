Carolina Panthers stay undefeated

The Giants threw a scare into the Panthers, but Carolina answered the challenge and remains unbeaten.

Cam Newton led the Panthers on a game-winning drive in the final minutes and Graham Gano booted a 43-yard field goal as time expired to give Carolina a 38-35 win over New York.

The Giants rallied from 28 points down to tie the game with 1:46 to go on and Eli Manning-to-Odell Beckham, Jr. fourth down pass.

But Newton marched the Panthers down field for Gano's game-winner to give Carolina a 14-0 record.

Newton threw five touchdown passes, while Manning tossed four.

There were some heated, physical moments between Beckham and cornerback Josh Norman throughout the game. Beckham threw Norman to the turf and later leveled a helmet-to-helmet hit on the unsuspecting defensive back.