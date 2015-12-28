Unclaimed Funds: Does the state of Kentucky owe you money?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Is there any unclaimed money out there with your name on it?

You'd be surprised. Our "Sunrise" meteorologist Christie Dutton found some not long ago (and the video of it is pretty funny!)

Kentucky State Treasurer Todd Hollenbach said only about 20 percent of unclaimed cash or property actually gets claimed.

If you think you might have some unclaimed cash or property, or even if you don't but you're a little curious, visit missingmoney.com.

