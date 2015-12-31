Copy-Medal of Honor recipient Kyle Carpenter arrested for hit-and-run

Medal of Honor recipient Kyle Carpenter has been arrested for a hit-and-run incident on Dec. 8.
Columbia police say that Carpenter turned himself into officers Thursday, and is charged with hit and run involving personal injury, as well as making an improper left turn.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. on the night of Dec. 8, Carpenter struck a pedestrian crossing Assembly Street at Blossom Street in Columbia.
CPD says Carpenter pulled over and turned on his hazard lights, but did not check on the victim, Michael Haddad.
Haddad, police said, stood up and walked into the nearby University of South Carolina Strom Thurmond Fitness Center. That's when CPD says Carpenter drove away from the scene.
Police say Haddad suffered abrasions and a leg injury, but is expected to make a full recovery.
Carpenter and Haddad, police said, have been fully cooperative with the investigation and neither were under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Carpenter received the Medal of Honor in June 2014 for his actions in Afghanistan in November 2010. According to military reports and other Marines who were on the patrol, Carpenter fell forward on a nearby grenade, shielding several others from the explosion.
He was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and released on bond.
