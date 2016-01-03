Colts use backup plan to knock off Titans - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

By Brian Winner, Sports Reporter
Recently signed Josh Freeman and Ryan Lindley each threw one touchdown pass in the first half Sunday, and Jerrell Freeman scored on a 23-yard interception in the second half to lead Indianapolis past Tennessee 30-24.

But not into the playoffs.

The Colts (8-8) won their last two games to avoid the first losing season since 2011, but didn't get the help they needed - a Houston loss and seven other games to go the right way -- to make the postseason.

Josh Freeman was 15 of 28 for 149 yards and one interception while running Indy's regular offense. Lindley ran the 2-minute offense and gave Indy a 20-14 halftime lead with an 18-yard TD pass.

Tennessee (3-13) clinched the No. 1 draft pick by losing its fourth straight. Quarterback Zach Mettenberger fell to 0-10 as a starter.

