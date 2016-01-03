Panthers make history Sunday

Cam Newton ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more, and the Carolina Panthers captured the NFC's No. 1 seed for the first time in their history with a 38-10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Newton tied Steve Young's NFL record for most career TDs rushing by a quarterback with 43. Young took 15 seasons to reach that plateau; Newton did it in five.
Newton completed 21 of 26 passes for 293 yards as Carolina (15-1) overcame a slow start to build a 31-3 lead in the third quarter.
Rookie Devin Funchess had seven catches for 120 yards and a touchdown and Cameron Artis-Payne ran for 44 yards and a score as Carolina won its 11th straight home game.
Jameis Winston was intercepted twice, and the Bucs (6-10) finished last in the NFC South for the fourth time in five years.
