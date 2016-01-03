UK Women lose close one

Brandy Montgomery had 27 points and seven rebounds and Auburn beat No. 7 Kentucky 66-61 on Sunday for its first victory over a Top 10 oppenent since January 2010.
Tra'Cee Tanner added 17 points, all in the second half, and 10 rebounds to help Auburn (11-3) overcome a 17-point deficit in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.
The Tigers' last victory over a Top 10 team was against then-No. 9 Georgia on Jan. 31, 2010.
Montgomery made two free throws with 6 seconds left to ice the game.
Makayla Epps led Kentucky (11-1) with 20 points, and Evelyn Akhator had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Kentucky took a big lead with a 13-0 run in the second quarter, but Auburn closed the first half on a 6-0 run to cut the Wildcats' advantage to single digits.
