Politics on the line for Cincy in the Playoffs

The mayors of Cincinnati and Pittsburgh are wagering local favorite foods on the Steelers-Bengals NFL wild-card game Saturday.



The loser must send his counterpart the promised treats and serve a meal at a local rescue mission wearing the winning team's jersey.



The host city of Cincinnati says partners helping with the wager will donate food to local rescue missions. It says Cincinnati's City Gospel Mission and Pittsburgh's Light of Life Rescue Mission get donations regardless of who wins.



Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley's package includes food from ribs restaurant Montgomery Inn, chili and coney dogs from Gold Star Chili, and sundaes from Graeter's Ice Cream.



Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto counters with Primanti Brothers sandwiches, Franktuary frankfurters and pierogis, Kraft Heinz Co. foods, Dream Cream Ice Cream, and Smiley Cookies.