Louisville native D'Angelo Russell scores career high

DeMarcus Cousins had 29 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and the Kings blew all of a 27-point lead in the second half before beating the Los Angeles Lakers 118-115 on Thursday night in Kobe Bryant's last Sacramento appearance.



Although the Kings were ahead 25-4 five minutes into the game, they needed to rally late for the victory to overshadow the 37-year-old Bryant, who thrilled the partisan crowd with 28 points.



Bryant made 10 of 18 shots and was 6 for 8 on free throws. But he was on the bench for the night by the time the Lakers made a huge comeback to take the lead down the stretch.



Rookie D'Angelo Russell scored 11 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter for the Lakers, who have dropped five straight games to the Kings and have the NBA's second-worst record behind Philadelphia.

