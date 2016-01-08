Beastmode is questionable for Sunday

Marshawn Lynch has been listed as questionable for the Seattle Seahawks' wild-card game at Minnesota, while tight end Luke Willson is out due to a concussion.
Seattle released its injury report on Friday afternoon. Lynch has been a full participant in practice this week and all indications are that he will play for the first time since Week 10 against Arizona.
Willson took part in practice on a limited basis Wednesday then sat out Thursday, indicating there had been a setback. Willson suffered a concussion in Seattle's Week 16 loss to St. Louis and missed the regular-season finale.
Everyone else for Seattle was listed as probable including starting strong safety Kam Chancellor, guard J.R. Sweezy and left tackle Russell Okung after all three missed the regular-season finale.
