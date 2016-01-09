Wright State took down Northern Kentucky

Mark Alstork had 18 points and six rebounds to help Wright State beat Northern Kentucky 60-46 on Saturday.



Wright State trailed 28-27 at halftime but started the second half on a 19-4 spurt for a 46-32 lead. JT Yoho scored seven points during the 10-minute stretch and Grant Benzinger added five.



Northern Kentucky cut it to single digits with four minutes left but Wright State answered with an 8-0 run for a 60-43 lead. The Norse only made one field goal in the final eight minutes.



Yoho finished with 13 points and six assists for Wright State (8-8, 2-1 Horizon). Joe Thomasson had 11 points and seven rebounds.



Jalen Billups led Northern Kentucky (4-10, 0-3) with nine points and nine rebounds.



Both teams made just four 3-pointers and eight free throws but Northern Kentucky turned it over 13 times.

