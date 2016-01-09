Jadeveon Clowney will miss Saturday's playoff game

Houston outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney will miss Saturday's wild card playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a foot injury.



Clowney was injured in the fourth quarter of Houston's 34-6 win over Tennessee on Dec. 27 and missed last week's game with the injury.



The top overall pick in the 2014 draft has been plagued with injuries since he was drafted, but has played 13 games this season and has 4 ½ sacks.