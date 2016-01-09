Clemson star defensive end is questionable for Monday

Clemson defensive end Shaq Lawson remains sore but hopes to play against Alabama in the national championship game Monday night.



Lawson hurt his left knee early in the Tigers' 37-17 win over Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl on New Year's Eve. He was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament, an injury that was still bothering him at Saturday's media session.



Lawson says he expected to be on the field against the Crimson Tide.



With Lawson on the sidelines for much of the Oklahoma game, freshman Austin Bryant filled in for the Tigers, who held the Sooners to just 67 yards rushing.



Lawson, a junior, has declared for the NFL draft and will likely be a first-round selection.