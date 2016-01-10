Kentucky Women take down Georgia

Makayla Epps scored 13 points, Alexis Jennings had with 12 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, and No. 10 Kentucky beat Georgia 64-53 on Sunday.



The Wildcats (12-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) were never really threatened despite shooting a season-low 37.3 percent from the field. Evelyn Akhator finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Janee Thompson added 10 points for Kentucky.



Georgia (12-4, 0-3 SEC) has dropped three straight, all against Top 25 opponents.



The Lady Bulldogs had no one score in double figures. Shacobia Barbee and Halle Washington each finished with eight.



With 1:43 remaining, Caliya Robinson's lane jumper cut the lead to five, Georgia's lowest deficit since early in the second quarter, but Epps followed with a three-point play and the Wildcats hit their last nine free throws to finish off the Lady Bulldogs.