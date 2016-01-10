Clemson knocks off Louisville

Jaron Blossomgame scored 17 points and Avry Holmes added 16 points to lead Clemson to a 66-62 win over No. 16 Louisville on Sunday.



The Tigers (10-6, 3-1 Atlantic Coast) led for the entire second half but had to hang on late. With Clemson up 64-58, Sidy Djitte fouled Louisville's Jaylen Johnson on a dunk. Johnson missed the free throw, but Quniton Snider got the rebound and the Cardinals (13-3, 2-1) made two more free throws to trail 64-62 with 5.5 seconds to go.



Holmes was fouled and sank both foul shots to seal Clemson's first win over a ranked ACC team in its last 11 tries.



After missing its first 15 3-point attempts, Louisville made three 3s in the final 3:34 to cut an 11-point deficit down to two.



Chinanu Onuaku led Louisville with 14 points but was out much of the second half with foul trouble.