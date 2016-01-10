Louisville Women win 9th straight

Mariya Moore and reserve Asia Durr scored 15 points apiece and Louisville's defense dominated in a 65-48 win over No. 18 Duke on Sunday.



Myisha Hines-Allen added 14 for the Cardinals (12-5, 4-0), who won their ninth straight.



Rebecca Greenwell had 14 points and Azura Stevens had 12 with 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (12-5, 1-2), who only led at 2-0 in their first-ever game at Louisville. It was their lowest scoring game of the season.



Louisville had an 8-0 run in the first quarter and another in the second that turned into a 14-2 surge to produce a 31-17 lead at the half. After an even third quarter, the lead ballooned to 61-36 after a 3-point play by Hines-Allen with 4:48 to play.



Duke made its last six shots to finish at 39 percent for the game (18 of 46), but only made 9 of 19 free throws and had 22 turnovers the Cardinals turned into 27 points.