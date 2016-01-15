John Wall takes down the Pacers

John Wall had 28 points, seven rebounds and eight assists to lead the Washington Wizards to a 118-104 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

The Wizards outscored the Pacers 35-19 in the second quarter, led by as much as 20 in third and cruised to the road victory.

Bradley Beal added 22 points for Washington.

Paul George scored 21 points, had seven rebounds and finished with five assists for Indiana.