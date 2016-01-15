Pacman apologizes for comments on Antonio Brown

Cincinnati cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones apologized Friday for claiming Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was faking a concussion at the end of the wild-card game last Saturday night.
The Steelers, who beat the Bengals on a late field goal, ruled Brown out for their divisional matchup Sunday with Denver after the two-time All-Pro was not cleared by doctors.
Jones said in the aftermath of Cincinnati's 18-16 loss that Brown winked at him before being helped off the field after taking a shot to the head from Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict.
Jones posted a video on Instagram late Friday afternoon in which Jones said "I apologize sincerely. Get well."
Also Friday, Jones was fined $28,940 for contact with an official, a foul that moved the Steelers closer for their game-winning field goal in the final seconds.
