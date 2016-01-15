Pacman apologizes for comments on Antonio Brown - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Pacman apologizes for comments on Antonio Brown

By Brian Winner, Sports Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

Cincinnati cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones apologized Friday for claiming Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was faking a concussion at the end of the wild-card game last Saturday night.

The Steelers, who beat the Bengals on a late field goal, ruled Brown out for their divisional matchup Sunday with Denver after the two-time All-Pro was not cleared by doctors.

Jones said in the aftermath of Cincinnati's 18-16 loss that Brown winked at him before being helped off the field after taking a shot to the head from Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

Jones posted a video on Instagram late Friday afternoon in which Jones said "I apologize sincerely. Get well."

Also Friday, Jones was fined $28,940 for contact with an official, a foul that moved the Steelers closer for their game-winning field goal in the final seconds.

Powered by Frankly