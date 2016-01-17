Former Cats shine in the Twin Cities

Ricky Rubio and Andrew Wiggins scored 18 points each and the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 117-87 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.



Karl-Anthony Towns had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Timberwolves, who improved to 6-17 at home. They shot 56.5 percent and got 11 points and eight rebounds from Shabazz Muhammad to win for the first time since they beat Utah on Dec. 30.



Brandon Knight scored 20 points on 9-for-20 shooting, and Markieff Morris had 17 points and five rebounds for free-falling Phoenix. The Suns have lost 13 of 14 games to drop to 13-29.