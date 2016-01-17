Louisville Women rally for the win over NC State

Mariya Moore scored a career-high 31 points, including two game-winning free throws with three seconds left, and No. 23 Louisville rallied to beat North Carolina State 92-90 on Sunday for its 11th straight victory.



After trailing by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter, Louisville went on a 13-5 run to pull to 81-79 with two minutes left. Miah Spencer scored the next four points to extend NC State's lead to 85-79 lead with one minute remaining.



Two free throws by Dominique Wilson pushed NC State's lead to 90-85 with 25 seconds left. Asia Durr answered with a 3-pointer and, after a Wolfpack turnover, Moore sank two free throws to tie it at 90-all.



Wilson drove the lane but was tied up with three seconds left and the possession arrow favored Louisville. The Cardinals rolled the ball near midcourt and Moore was fouled far from basket before hitting two from the stripe.



Durr made five 3-ponters and finished with 19 points for Louisville (14-5, 6-0 ACC).



Wilson scored a career-high 31 points for NC State (13-6, 4-2), which made 61.5 percent of its first-half shots, including 9 of 12 3-pointers, and led 50-36 behind Jennifer Mathurin's 14 points.