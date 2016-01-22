Cavaliers Coach David Blatt is fired

A person familiar with the decision says the Cavaliers have fired coach David Blatt, who led the team to the NBA Finals last season.



Blatt was dismissed Friday, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the move.



Blatt's firing came one day after the coach was defensive following the team's win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Blatt was bothered by criticism he had his team led by LeBron James received after a 34-point loss to the defending champion Golden State Warriors earlier this week.