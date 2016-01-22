Denver Broncos Injury Report

All dozen players listed on Denver's injury report are probable for Sunday's AFC championship against New England after having 100 percent participation in practice all week.



Cornerback Bradley Roby was pulled from Friday's practice with a sore hip, however.



Gary Kubiak said Roby "should be ready to go, just trying to be smart today."



Roby is expected to play a pivotal role with star cornerback Chris Harris Jr. dealing with a sore left shoulder that limited his tackling ability against the Steelers last week.



Harris showed progress in non-padded practices this week when he was able to jam receivers.



Kubiak said Harris "had a really good week and I think he's doing a lot better than he was going into last week's game."