Southern Weekend: Joe Ley's Antiques is a must-see in Louisville, KY

Some of the ornate furniture Joe Ley has gathered on his 'treasure hunts' to stock his store. (Source; TSW)

You can lose yourself when you start browsing Joe Ley Antiques in Louisville, KY. The sheer volume of stuff is amazing and so is the high level of coolness that attaches to all Joe's many treasures.

[See our video visit to Joe Ley's in Louisville: thesouthernweekend.com/joe-ley-antiques/]

But the coolest thing in the story may be Joe, who is a character.

He got into collecting because he was orphaned early in life and bounced around from home to home.

He started holding onto things that he loved and that made him happy. He held on to so many things, he had to borrow friends' trunks and garages to store it all.

That joy shows in the eclectic collection he’s gathered, which reveal a love for history, comfort and a wry sense of humor.

From painted carousel ponies to decades-old wicker baby carriages, hand-carved and painted duck decoys and beautiful old furniture salvaged from Kentucky mansions, Joe's got something for everybody.

Joe calls his massive store “two acres under a roof,” and it’s as much a destination as it is a place to shop.

