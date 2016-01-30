Erick Tandy debuts 'Cadillac & A Dream' in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hopkinsville hip-hop artist Erick Tandy appeared on Weekend Sunrise on Saturday to talk about his new album, Cadillac & A Dream.

Tandy has been recording music for years, but this is the first time he's released a complete album.

The album is highlighted by the politically-charged collaboration '#AXLROSE' featuring King Crooked from Shady Records. The track is produced by Louisville's own Jonathan Hay and Sweden's Mani Ajami.

Erick Tandy is signed to Flip Town Records and works on multiple projects with The Kymp Kamp DJs.

