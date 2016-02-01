Former Thomas More safety director pleads guilty to possessing c - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Former Thomas More safety director pleads guilty to possessing child porn

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Robert Marshall, provided by Kenton Co. Jail Robert Marshall, provided by Kenton Co. Jail
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY (FOX19) -

The former director of campus safety for Thomas More College has been sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple counts of possessing child pornography.

Robert Marshall, 52, was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison this week.

He had previously pleaded not guilty.

Related: Thomas More safety director fired after child porn charge

A grand jury had indicted him on 36 counts of possession of a matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Marshall was fired by TMC after he was charges with the 36 counts.

Covington police say an investigation into Marshall started a few years ago. A witness reported the material on Marshall's home computer.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly