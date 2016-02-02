Vols come back down 21 to beat UK

Kevin Punter Jr. scored 27 points and Armani Moore added 18 points and 13 rebounds Tuesday night as Tennessee erased a 21-point deficit in an 84-77 upset of No. 20 Kentucky.

Tennessee's comeback represented a stunning turn of events for a team that had lost its last two games despite leading by at least 14 points in the second half of each. The Volunteers (11-11, 4-5 Southeastern Conference) trailed 34-13 with less than 6 minutes left in the first half.

This marked the second straight defeat for Kentucky (16-6, 6-3). The Wildcats fell 90-84 in overtime Saturday at No. 7 Kansas, which was ranked fourth at the time.

The score was tied 70-all until Robert Hubbs III made a free throw with 5:04 left to start a 7-0 run that put Tennessee ahead for good. Kentucky couldn't cut the margin below three points the rest of the way.