Vols come back down 21 to beat UK

By Brian Winner, Sports Reporter
Kevin Punter Jr. scored 27 points and Armani Moore added 18 points and 13 rebounds Tuesday night as Tennessee erased a 21-point deficit in an 84-77 upset of No. 20 Kentucky.

Tennessee's comeback represented a stunning turn of events for a team that had lost its last two games despite leading by at least 14 points in the second half of each. The Volunteers (11-11, 4-5 Southeastern Conference) trailed 34-13 with less than 6 minutes left in the first half.

This marked the second straight defeat for Kentucky (16-6, 6-3). The Wildcats fell 90-84 in overtime Saturday at No. 7 Kansas, which was ranked fourth at the time.

The score was tied 70-all until Robert Hubbs III made a free throw with 5:04 left to start a 7-0 run that put Tennessee ahead for good. Kentucky couldn't cut the margin below three points the rest of the way.

