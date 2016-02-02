Johnny Football might be done - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Johnny Football might be done

By Brian Winner, Sports Reporter
The Cleveland Browns have condemned quarterback Johnny Manziel's most recent brush with the law and indicated he could be released. Vice president of football operations Sashi Brown issued a statement saying Manziel's status with the Browns will be addressed when permitted by league rules. Last weekend, Manziel was involved in a disturbance with his ex-girlfriend that is being investigated by police and the NFL.

