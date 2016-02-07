The Irish end the Cards streak

Madison Cable scored five straight points in the fourth quarter, including a big 3-pointer with two minutes remaining, to rally No. 3 Notre Dame past No. 13 Louisville 66-61 on Sunday for its 16th straight victory.



Down 55-49, the Fighting Irish rallied to tie it twice before Cable's two free throws with 3:07 left put them ahead for good at 59-58. Her subsequent long-range jumper provided a four-point cushion and Notre Dame sealed the hard-fought win with four more free throws.



Cable and Brianna Turner each had 13 points for the Fighting Irish, who were led by Arike Ogunbowale's 15 points. Lindsay Allen added 12 as Notre Dame (23-1, 11-0 ACC) won this tense showdown of unbeaten Atlantic Coast Conference teams, both riding 15-game winning streaks coming in.



Myisha Hines-Allen scored 16 points but fouled out late for the Cardinals (18-6, 10-1), who missed 12 of their last 13 shots.