UK women roll past LSU

Janee Thompson had 16 points and 10 assists and No. 18 Kentucky used a strong first quarter to defeat LSU 70-58 on Sunday.



Maci Morris added 14 points and Alexis Jennings 11 for the Wildcats (16-6, 5-6 SEC), who shot 54 percent (27 of 50) for the game.



Rina Hill scored 17 points and Alexis Hyder had 16 and matched her career-high with 15 rebounds for the Tigers (8-16, 2-9), who have lost four straight.



Kentucky scored nine straight points, during a 12-2 run in which Alyssa Rice scored all six of her points, for a 26-10 first-quarter lead. The Wildcats put together an 18-3 run starting late in the first half as the lead reached 25 in the third quarter.



Jennings made 1 of 2 free throws with 3:37 left in the third quarter, her first miss of the calendar year to end a streak of 29 straight, the second-longest in school history.